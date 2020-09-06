Hackenberg, William "Bill", Sr. July 17, 1935 - August 28, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Dorothy. Survived by sons, William Jr. (Maria), Tom (Stacy); 5 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; niece, Kathy (Ray) Collins; family and friends. VISITATION Tuesday 56:30pm with Rosary 6:30pm at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE Wednesday 10:30am at St. Philip Neri Church 8200 N. 30th St. Omaha. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Philip Neri Church. Roeder Mortuary 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com
