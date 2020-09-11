Hall, Lydia K. September 5, 1930 - September 5, 2020 Lydia Charlotte Kaufmann Hall passed away at Heritage Ridge in Bellevue, NE, on her 90th birthday on September 5, 2020. Lydia and her husband Herbert Guy Hall (who preceded her in death on January 18, 2018) lived in Bellevue, NE, since 1971, on a beautiful lot full of trees and gardens on Offutt Boulevard. Lydia was born in Flushing, NY, on September 5, 1930. Her mother (Lydia Kaufmann) passed away during the birth and Lydia was raised in Lowville, NY. Growing up during World War II, Lydia's patriotic instincts led her to the Women's Army Corps in the early 1950s, where she met Herbert, who was already enlisted in the United States Air Force. They were married on July 3, 1952, and enjoyed 65 years together. They were relocated several times as part of the Air Force career. They lived in California, Guam, and the island of Newfoundland, and twice moved to Nebraska, remaining there from 1965 on, and after Herbert's USAF retirement in 1977. Lydia was a remarkable and classy woman, with many interests in literature and music. Her father, Victor Kaufmann, played keyboards, and Lydia became very proficient in music. She played piano for the enjoyment of her family over the years, and often sang with a beautiful crystal-clear voice. She also would provide organ music for the church she attended at Offutt Air Force Base for many years. Her love of music was passed to her three children, all of whom survive Lydia: Lynne Christine Walter, Thomas Paul Hall (Terry), and Gary Michael Hall (Linda). Lydia had a great sense of humor and was very well-read, and had great interest in British history, finally traveling to the British Isles in later years to view some of the historical sites. She also completed a degree in English Literature at Bellevue University (then Bellevue College). Lydia told great stories of her youth and later life, and she passed on a joyful love of life to her offspring and descendants. Lydia was legendary in her family for her cooking skills, and for many decades her home with Herb was the gathering place for all holidays and other family events. In later years, she worked at the Bellevue Public Library in a paid, and then volunteer capacity, and she also volunteered as a librarian at the Joslyn Art Museum, keeping alive her love of books and art. Lydia is survived by her children (listed above); as well as by nine grandchildren: Edward Portell, Melissa (Portell) Burroughs, Kathleen Marentes, Sylvia Hall, Lauren Hall, Cliff Hall, Madeline Hall, Nicholas Hall, and Melanie Hall; and five great-grandchildren: Alejandro Marentes, Joaquin Marentes, Carlos Marentes, Ana Marentes, Antonio Marentes; and her half-brothers Brian Kaufmann and Roy Kaufmann. Lydia will be missed very much by all of her family members. She was a bright light in the Hall family and for all who met her. No services at this time. Memorials suggested to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, ww5.komen.org. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com