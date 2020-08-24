Hamilius, Raymond Leo January 10, 1942 - August 21, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, John and Blanche; brother, Richard; sister, Joan Welch; and grandson, Daniel Meyo. Survived by children, Debbie Cushing, Michelle Meyo, David Hamilius (Robbi), and Tracy Cushing (Dennis); 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews VISITATION: Thursday after 5pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Memorials requested to the Alzheimer's Association. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
