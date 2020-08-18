Hansen, Rosemary (Millsap) May 15, 1940 - August 15, 2020 Age 80, of Fremont. Survived by husband of 62 years, Keith; daughters, Melody Loehr of Fremont, Marilee Hansen of Omaha, and Denise (Todd) Gilroy of Omaha; sister, Alice Chambers of New Mexico; and 4 grandchildren, Ryne (Bailey) Crews, Matthew Crews, Alec Gilroy, and Elise Gilroy. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Duwayne; son-in-law, Terry Loehr; and brother, Lloyd Millsap. VISITATION: Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 12-1pm, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. CELEBRATION OF ROSEMARY'S LIFE: Thursday, August 20, at 1pm, also at Moser's. Private family interment at Blair Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490
