Hansen, Steven A. May 6, 1954 - August 21, 2020 Omaha - Preceded by parents, Ken and Evelyn; brother, Ken Jr. Survived by wife, Marie; sons, Mike (Tori) and Dan (Stacey); daughter, Aida (Art) Andrade; grandchildren: Scott, Mike, Lars, Gus, Ana, Kaylin, Steven and Kara; brother, Rollie; sister, Alison; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Friday, August 28, 2020, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Forest: Lawn Cemetery. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th Street, Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com
