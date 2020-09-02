Hargrave, James Lee June 1, 1947 - August 30, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Gerald Arthur and Ruby Ellen Hargrave; and one sister, Jane Ann. Survived by wife, Gwen Hargrave; children, Tom (Wendy) Hargrave, Lisa (Perry) Geihs, Joe (LaVae) Hargrave and David Hargrave; sisters, Marcia Hummel and Janet Leaders; 8 grandchildren; many relatives and friends. FUNERAL SERVICES Friday, September 4, 2020, 11am at Overland Hills Baptist Church 11151 S 90th St, Papillion, NE. Interment held at the Omaha National Cemetery with Full Military Honors for family only. Memorials may be directed to the family. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th Street (402) 505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com
