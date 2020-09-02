 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hargrave, James Lee
0 entries

Hargrave, James Lee

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Hargrave, James Lee June 1, 1947 - August 30, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Gerald Arthur and Ruby Ellen Hargrave; and one sister, Jane Ann. Survived by wife, Gwen Hargrave; children, Tom (Wendy) Hargrave, Lisa (Perry) Geihs, Joe (LaVae) Hargrave and David Hargrave; sisters, Marcia Hummel and Janet Leaders; 8 grandchildren; many relatives and friends. FUNERAL SERVICES Friday, September 4, 2020, 11am at Overland Hills Baptist Church 11151 S 90th St, Papillion, NE. Interment held at the Omaha National Cemetery with Full Military Honors for family only. Memorials may be directed to the family. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th Street (402) 505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert