Hartford, Ardith M. Age 84 Ardith M. Hartford, of Omaha, passed away September 7, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents, David Wendell and Helen (Zehnder) Hughes; and her brother, David Hughes. Ardith is survived by her loving husband of over 61 years, Richard; her children: Timothy (Teresa) Hartford of Pleasant Prairie, WI; Jeanne Kalina of Omaha; Alan Hartford of Medford, MA; and Jill (Gerald) Huebert of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons; brother, Arthur (Patricia) Hughes of Bethesda, MD; sister, Nancy (Daniel) Gamber of Washington, D.C.; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and sisters- and brothers-in-law. A memorial service for immediate family only will be held on Friday, September 11, at 1pm. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home website. Memorials may be made to Westside Church, the American Heart Association, or Special Olympics Nebraska. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

