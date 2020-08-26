 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hayes, Ruby L.
0 entries

Hayes, Ruby L.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Hayes, Ruby L.

Hayes, Ruby L. November 24, 1925 - August 19, 2020 Survived by sons, Al Grigsby and Billy Hayes Jr., and daughter, Jean Dotson. CELEBRATION of Ruby's life will be Thursday August 27, 2020 at 11am, at Roeder Mortuary. For complete details visit www.roedermortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Hayes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert