Hayes, Ruby L. November 24, 1925 - August 19, 2020 Survived by sons, Al Grigsby and Billy Hayes Jr., and daughter, Jean Dotson. CELEBRATION of Ruby's life will be Thursday August 27, 2020 at 11am, at Roeder Mortuary. For complete details visit www.roedermortuary.com
To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Hayes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.