Henneman, Sherry Ann Brower May 7, 1939 - August 19, 2020 Sherry Ann Brower Henneman, age 81 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Immanuel Fontenelle in Omaha, NE. The family would like to recognize the wonderful loving care given to Sherry by Immanuel Fontenelle staff. Sherry lost a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Sherry was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Brower; and infant daughter, Christa. She is survived by her mother, Eloise Brower of Red Oak, IA turning 100 on August 30; brother, Gary (Diane) Brower of Red Oak, IA; her son Scott, (Ruth) Henneman of Omaha; granddaughter, Sarah (Tyler) Willson of Council Bluffs, IA; grandson, Dylan (Timaree) Henneman of Sioux City, IA; five great-grandchildren, Claire Henneman, Leah Henneman, Dane Henneman, Lillian Willson, Elise Willson. Sherry was a kind soul growing up in Red Oak, IA and living in Colorado, Iowa and Nebraska. She attended college in Minneapolis to become a Medical Technologist working in Omaha many years until retirement. She enjoyed travel and vacationing with son, Scott and family taking trips to England, Scotland, Ireland, Netherlands, Colorado, and many fond memories of trips to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Sherry loved her family, friends and co-workers. She loved children, animals and birds. Sherry was loved and will be missed. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Because of COVID-19 a small Celebration of Life Service with only immediate family will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 11am, at the Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home in Red Oak, IA and Burial at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak, IA. The following day will be a Celebration of Life for Sherry's mother, Eloise Brower who will be turning 100 years old. Memorials are suggested to Kountze Commons at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church, Omaha, NE or Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries (Camp Carol Joy Holling - Ashland, NE).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.