Henvey, Doris M. Age 95 Preceded in death by husband, Harold Jack Henvey; sons, Alan and Steve Henvey. Survived by daughters, Ann Queen and Judy Maslowsky; 3 granddaughters, Jennifer (Ron) Retherford, and Jackie (Sean) Queen-Bobier, and Julia (James) Gallup; many great-grandchildren; siblings, George Perlinger, Agnes Kelly, Donna Johnson and Pat Perlinger. Private Family Services were held KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
