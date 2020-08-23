Herall, Sharon A. June 13, 1947 - August 19, 2020 Born in Omaha to Hank and Mary Garule. Sharon and Frank were married 56 years and she deserved a trophy for that. She was a wonderful mother and especially loved to make sauerkraut and dumplings for Frankie. Sharon loved her grandkids more that anything; she enjoyed teaching them bingo, baking, and making them dinner after school. She'll be remembered for her delicious chocolate pie, watching old game shows, crossword puzzles, going to the casino and her love for Elvis. Survived by husband, Frank; children: Frankie (Kelly) Herall, Lisa (Bryan) Corriveau and Timmy Herall (Amanda Andrews); grandchildren: Sean (Lindsay), Justin, Samantha, Kaylee, Chloe and Landon; sisters-in-law, Claudia Lucas and Joan Lucas; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Tony and Johnny Lucas. VISITATION with the family Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4-6pm, followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Memorials to the family for later designation. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com
