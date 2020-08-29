Hicks, Elsie Emma May 31, 1928 - August 20, 2020 Age 92, of Omaha. Born to Theodore and Agnes (Kuhlman) Lechner in Paul, NE. Elsie is survived by her daughter, Annette Carr, sons, Darrel Lechner, Jesse and Manuel Gonzales III; grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lorrine Hespen; nieces, nephews, family and friends. VISITATION: Monday, 11am-1pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm Monday, August 31st, Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
