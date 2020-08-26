 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hirniak, Sandra L.
0 entries

Hirniak, Sandra L.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Hirniak, Sandra L. June 17, 1947 - August 24, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Pete Hirniak; twin brother, Gary Tiemann, sister, Jordy Tiemann. Survived by her siblings, Luana Tiemann and John "Butch" (Jean) Tiemann; nephew, John "Shawn" (Heather) Tiemann; and her close friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 1pm, at the 72nd Street Chapel with interment in Westlaw Hillcrest Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, 12pm-1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wounded Warriors. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert