Hirniak, Sandra L. June 21, 1947 - August 24, 2020 FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 1pm, at the 72nd Street Chapel with interment in Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, 12-1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wounded Warriors. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
