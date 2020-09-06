 Skip to main content
Hobbs, Nile James
Hobbs, Nile James

Hobbs, Nile James

Hobbs, Nile James March 19, 1939 - September 4, 2020 Age 81. Preceded in death by parents, Carl J. and Lois L. Hobbs; brother, David Hobbs. Survived by wife of 57 years, Virginia; daughters, Holly Krecklow (Dennis) and Jill Sterling (Mike); grandchildren, Connor Krecklow, Chance Sterling, Kaity Krecklow and Ty Sterling; many loving relatives and friends. A Celebration of Nile's Life will be held at a later date. Memorials: Youth for Christ, attn: Gretna Campus Life, 5062 S. 108th St., Box #160, Omaha, NE 68137; Cure Search for Childhood Cancer, PO Box 45781, Baltimore, MD 21297-5781. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

