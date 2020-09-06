Hobert, Mary T. June 14, 1926 - September 1, 2020 Mary grew up in northern Maine with 8 brothers and sisters. She especially loved camping, fishing, and snowmobiling. Her family spent most vacations exploring the great outdoors in beautiful Maine. Mary adored her poodles. She was proud of her long career as a telephone operator, retiring at age 73. Mary is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Larry Coren; grandchildren, Mark and Tami; great grandchildren, Tierney and Raina; brother Carrol; and sisters, Eldelia and Doris. The family is grateful for nearly a decade of loving care that Mary received from her caregivers at Louisville Care Center and her wonderful doctor, Dr. John M. Harris. Mary will be missed immensely by all who knew her. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and risks, there will not be services at this time. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com
