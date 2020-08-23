Hofmann, Blanche Z. April 2, 1923 - August 18, 2020 Age 97 of Omaha. Beloved wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Marcia Hofmann; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Evelyn Zaloudek; nieces and nephews. Blanche retired from AT&T Technologies in 1986 with 33 years of service. Private Graveside Services were held at Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to King of Kings Lutheran Church, 11615 "I" Street, Omaha, NE 68137-1211 or the Methodist Hospital Foundation Crisis Response Fund, 8701 West Dodge Rd., Suite 450, Omaha, NE 68114. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
