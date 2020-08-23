Holmes, Donna LuDee May 29, 1933 - April 13, 2020 CELEBRATION of Life will held Sunday, August 30, at 11am at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7308 S. 42nd St. Bellevue, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be Monday, August 31, at 10am at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in LuDee's name can be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
