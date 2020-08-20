Holmquist, Tony L. March 14, 1941 - August 18, 2020 Survived by sisters: Connie Griffith, Christy Krause, and Cathy Ables; brothers, Tom Bowley and Dan Bowley; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, 2pm, Evergreen Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials suggested to Nebraska Humane Society. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE (402) 339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
