Hotz, Jack Kevin, Jr. May 17, 1954 - August 11, 2020 Survived by family and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, August 26th, at 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery, with Military Honors. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
