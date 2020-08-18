You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hult, Edith Ann
0 entries

Hult, Edith Ann

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Hult, Edith Ann

Hult, Edith Ann February 27, 1926 - August 15, 2020 Omaha - Preceded by parents, Harry and Donna Samuelson; sister, Donna Schaal; brother, Bill Samuelson. Survived by husband, Earl Hult; daughters, Sue (Bob) Allen and Sally (Robert) Ludrick; son, Dan (Teresa) Hult; sister, Mary Sillbach; 8 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren. Private family service. Memorials to Craig Hult Scholarship fund c/o St. James Seton School or Josie Harper Hospice House. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE (402) 496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Edith Hult as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert