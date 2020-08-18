Hult, Edith Ann February 27, 1926 - August 15, 2020 Omaha - Preceded by parents, Harry and Donna Samuelson; sister, Donna Schaal; brother, Bill Samuelson. Survived by husband, Earl Hult; daughters, Sue (Bob) Allen and Sally (Robert) Ludrick; son, Dan (Teresa) Hult; sister, Mary Sillbach; 8 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren. Private family service. Memorials to Craig Hult Scholarship fund c/o St. James Seton School or Josie Harper Hospice House. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE (402) 496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com
