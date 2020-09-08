Allen, Pauline

Pauline Allen It's been 13 years since you were called Home by God. I miss you more all the time. Your beautiful brown eyes and great smile. We had a great and wonderful 25 years together. You were my Heaven, Earth and everything in between. You made my whole world go round. Love Always, Bill
