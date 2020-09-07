Hammer, Patricia (Guinn)

In Loving Memory Patricia Hammer (Guinn) January 19, 1927 - September 7, 2017 It has been three long years Another stream rose from our tears Your gentle face and loving way Helps us see the light of day Death leaves a heartache That no one can heal Love leaves memories That no one can steal Celebrate with those above Miss you all that we love
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.