Jones, Clydene Gresham Haynes

In memory of Clydene Gresham Haynes Jones God called your name so softly, that only you could hear. And no one heard the footsteps of angels drawing near. The golden gates stood open. God saw you needed rest. His garden must be beautiful, as he only takes the best. Born September 10, 1920, today would have been her 100th birthday. She left us to rest July 18, 1999. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, spiritual mother, aunt, and friend. Known as, Momma, Grandma, Grandma Jones, Grandma Dene, and Mother Jones, her door was always open. No matter what the circumstance, she was always there with open arms and a meal to warm the soul. As we remember you today and always, Happy Heavenly Birthday! With Love, Charlene, Robert, Adam, Alison, Cameron, Teree, Gianna, Blandon, and Alexander
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.