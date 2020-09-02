Overly, Steve

Steve Overly 1954 - 2015 A heartache, a tear, a memory so dear, Every day of my life I wish you were here. Love, Mom
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Steve Overly 1954 - 2015 A heartache, a tear, a memory so dear, Every day of my life I wish you were here. Love, Mom
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.