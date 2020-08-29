Pfeffer, David John

Loving Memory David John Pfeffer Husband, Father, Son, Brother We all love and miss you, Your family
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Loving Memory David John Pfeffer Husband, Father, Son, Brother We all love and miss you, Your family
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.