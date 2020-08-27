 Skip to main content
Ingram, Dalene A. (Nepinsky)
Ingram, Dalene A. (Nepinsky)

Ingram, Dalene A. (Nepinsky)

Age 59 of Bellevue. Preceded in death by father Dale Nepinsky and mother Anne. Survived by husband Gerald (Jerry) Ingram Jr.; children, Jerrod (Deanna) and Cody of Bellevue; brother, Darrin (Cynthia); nieces, nephew and many loving family and friends. A graduate of Bryan High School and University of Nebraska Medical Center with a Bachelor’s in Nursing. She was a wonderful mother and wife and will be missed immensely by all who knew her. PRIVATE MEMORIAL SERVICES with memorials directed to the family.

