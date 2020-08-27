Ingram, Dalene A. (Nepinsky)

Age 59 of Bellevue. Preceded in death by father Dale Nepinsky and mother Anne. Survived by husband Gerald (Jerry) Ingram Jr.; children, Jerrod (Deanna) and Cody of Bellevue; brother, Darrin (Cynthia); nieces, nephew and many loving family and friends. A graduate of Bryan High School and University of Nebraska Medical Center with a Bachelor’s in Nursing. She was a wonderful mother and wife and will be missed immensely by all who knew her. PRIVATE MEMORIAL SERVICES with memorials directed to the family.
