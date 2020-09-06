Inman, Robert A. May 21, 1932 - August 31, 2020 Robert A. Inman of Omaha, passed away peacefully after a short but serious medical issue on August 31, 2020. Robert was 88 years of age. He worked for the Omaha Metropolitan Utility District (MUD) for 38 years as a Utility Mechanic and Senior Utility Mechanic, retiring in June 1994. Robert is survived by his wife of 64 years, Alice; brother, Roger (Maxine); four children: Michael, Patrick (Kathleen), Katherine (Ron), and Eric (Rachel); and six grandchildren. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, September 9, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11:00 am. Military Rites at the mortuary by American Legion Post #1. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page. INTERMENT: Wednesday, 2pm at Whipple Cemetery in Griswold, IA. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.