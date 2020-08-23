Inserra, Joseph A. January 20, 1945 - August 21, 2020 Joe was born and raised in Omaha. Preceded in death by his parents; and sister (Alfio, Ella, and Virginia). Survived by loving wife of 48 years Pam; children, Dion, Shawn, Lisa, and Lynn; grandchildren; nieces; and nephew. Joe had a love for old cars since the age of 14. He retired from the City of Omaha in 2005. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend, and he will be missed. MEMORIAL MASS: 10am Wednesday, St. Frances Cabrini, 1248 S. 10th St. Private Inurnment: Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. WESTLAWN HILLCREST 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
