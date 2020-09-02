Jenny, Ruth S. (Dostal) December 29, 1926 - August 26, 2020 Mesa, AZ - Preceded in death by parents, William and Helen Dostal; sisters, Helen Sobota and Ann Steffel; brother, Lambert Dostal. Survived by husband, Elgin Jenny; children, Wanda Glasshoff (Harry Grebe), Dean Jenny (Cindy), and Kevin Jenny (Barb); grandchildren, David Glasshoff (Violet), Ryan Jenny (Kimberly), Chad Jenny; great-grandchildren, Jessica and Sean Glasshoff and Jackson and Walker Jenny; numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-6:30pm, with Rosary at 6:30pm at mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery Tuesday 10am. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Gretna, NE 402-332-0090 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.