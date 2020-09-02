 Skip to main content
Jenny, Ruth S. (Dostal)
Jenny, Ruth S. (Dostal)

Jenny, Ruth S. (Dostal) December 29, 1926 - August 26, 2020 Mesa, AZ - Preceded in death by parents, William and Helen Dostal; sisters, Helen Sobota and Ann Steffel; brother, Lambert Dostal. Survived by husband, Elgin Jenny; children, Wanda Glasshoff (Harry Grebe), Dean Jenny (Cindy), and Kevin Jenny (Barb); grandchildren, David Glasshoff (Violet), Ryan Jenny (Kimberly), Chad Jenny; great-grandchildren, Jessica and Sean Glasshoff and Jackson and Walker Jenny; numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-6:30pm, with Rosary at 6:30pm at mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery Tuesday 10am. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Gretna, NE 402-332-0090 | www.RoederMortuary.com

