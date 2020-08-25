Jensen, Howard F. July 29, 1921 - August 20, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by wife of 71 years: Lorraine Jensen; brother: Harold Jensen; and sister: Virginia Williams. Survived by children: Rick (Barbara) Jensen, and Barbara Jensen; grandchildren: Eric and Amy; sister: Dorothy Shelton; and a host of other loving family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday 6-8pm at Roeder Mortuary 108th St Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10am Friday, August 28, Hillcrest Memorial Park, Omaha. Memorials to Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com
