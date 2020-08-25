 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jensen, Howard F.
0 entries

Jensen, Howard F.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Jensen, Howard F. July 29, 1921 - August 20, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by wife of 71 years: Lorraine Jensen; brother: Harold Jensen; and sister: Virginia Williams. Survived by children: Rick (Barbara) Jensen, and Barbara Jensen; grandchildren: Eric and Amy; sister: Dorothy Shelton; and a host of other loving family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday 6-8pm at Roeder Mortuary 108th St Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10am Friday, August 28, Hillcrest Memorial Park, Omaha. Memorials to Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Jensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert