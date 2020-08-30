 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jensen, Robert A., "Bob"
0 entries

Jensen, Robert A., "Bob"

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Jensen, Robert A., "Bob" February 24, 1929 - July 25, 2020 CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, September 4th, at 1:30pm. Private Family Service. For additional information, visit www.heafeyheafey.com. Memorials are suggested to: Macular Degeneration Research/Bright Focus Foundation or Nebraska Humane Society. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert