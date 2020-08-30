Jensen, Robert A., "Bob" February 24, 1929 - July 25, 2020 CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, September 4th, at 1:30pm. Private Family Service. For additional information, visit www.heafeyheafey.com. Memorials are suggested to: Macular Degeneration Research/Bright Focus Foundation or Nebraska Humane Society. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.