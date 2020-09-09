Johnson, Lillian Mae Age 78 - August 29, 2020 Of Omaha. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, September 9th, at Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel, with VISITATION from 10-11am. Private Family Inurnment. ROEDER MORTUARY - AMES CHAPEL 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
