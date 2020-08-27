Johnson, Thomas C. February 26, 1931 - August 23, 2020 Age 89. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marjorie (Hedell) Johnson; his daughters and their husbands, Susan and Tom Foster and Linda and Don Mailliard. He is also survived by his three grandchildren: Matthew, Madeline, and Erik. Tom is further survived by his sister and her husband, Marilyn and Otto Haman; his sister-in-law, Lois Young; his nephews and nieces; and his faithful caregiver, Darnell Tolbert. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Coral Johnson. Tom was born and raised in Omaha. He graduated from Benson High School and UNO. Tom was an owner of Omaha Stationery Company and served our country in France in the Army after World War II. Tom loved his family and his home where he lived for 55 years. He loved to work in his beautiful yard. Tom also loved Omaha, a good steak, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He had season tickets for Husker football games for decades. He was a member of the Scottish Rite, American Legion Post 1, and the Tangier Shrine. Tom will be greatly missed. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, August 29th, 11am, at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are suggested to Lutheran Church of the Master or a charity of your choice. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the View Live Service button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
