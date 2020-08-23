Jones, Gary C. October 6, 1940 - August 17, 2020 Gary C. Jones, Age 79, of Omaha, died August 17th, 2020. He is survived by daughter, Vicki Jones; son, Greg Jones and his wife, Jessica; grandson, Gary D. Jones and his wife, Abbie; grandaughter, Alicia Jones; brother, Robert Jones and his wife, Netta; and great-grandchildren. Memorial Service for family and close friends by invitation only. Time and place to be announced privately by phone, from family members. Gary touched many hearts with his gentle kindness and loving spirit. He will be missed immensely by those who love him. May Gary rest in peace, in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, forever and ever. Amen. For more information, please visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
