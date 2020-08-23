 Skip to main content
Jones, Gary C.
Jones, Gary C.

Jones, Gary C.

Jones, Gary C. October 6, 1940 - August 17, 2020 Gary C. Jones, Age 79, of Omaha, died August 17th, 2020. He is survived by daughter, Vicki Jones; son, Greg Jones and his wife, Jessica; grandson, Gary D. Jones and his wife, Abbie; grandaughter, Alicia Jones; brother, Robert Jones and his wife, Netta; and great-grandchildren. Memorial Service for family and close friends by invitation only. Time and place to be announced privately by phone, from family members. Gary touched many hearts with his gentle kindness and loving spirit. He will be missed immensely by those who love him. May Gary rest in peace, in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, forever and ever. Amen.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

