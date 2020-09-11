 Skip to main content
Kaffenberger, John J. August 15, 1941 - September 8, 2020 Survived by wife, Jeanne; sons, James (Lisa), John (Mary); grandchildren; Jessica (Tim), Mikayla (Alejandro), Elizabeth, Sarah, Miranda, Alexis and Laci; great-granddaughter, Clarice; brother, Vernon (Marian). Private Graveside Services were held at Evergreen Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

