You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelehan, Mary Ann
0 entries

Kelehan, Mary Ann

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Kelehan, Mary Ann June 14, 1945 - August 17, 2020 Age 75. Survived by husband of 53 years, Michael Kelehan; sons: Paul (Ellie), Sean (Skye), Mark (Lori), Matthew Kelehan; grandchildren: Amelia, Grant, Julia, Penelope, Violet; brother, Ford Jacobsen; sisters, Colette (Mike) Whalen, Chris (Ron) Cooley. CELEBRATION OF MARY ANN'S LIFE: Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10:30am at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. For more details, please visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

To send flowers to the family of Mary Kelehan, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 21
Celebration of Life
Friday, August 21, 2020
10:30AM
Braman Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert