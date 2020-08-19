Kelehan, Mary Ann June 14, 1945 - August 17, 2020 Age 75. Survived by husband of 53 years, Michael Kelehan; sons: Paul (Ellie), Sean (Skye), Mark (Lori), Matthew Kelehan; grandchildren: Amelia, Grant, Julia, Penelope, Violet; brother, Ford Jacobsen; sisters, Colette (Mike) Whalen, Chris (Ron) Cooley. CELEBRATION OF MARY ANN'S LIFE: Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10:30am at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. For more details, please visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
To send flowers to the family of Mary Kelehan, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 21
Celebration of Life
Friday, August 21, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Braman Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.