Kercheval, Frances Arleta Age 85. Passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Leonard Kercheval. Survived by her children; grandchildren; and great grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, September 2, with VISITATION 5-6pm and VIGIL SERVICE 6pm at Forest Lawn. MASS of CATHOLIC BURIAL: Thursday, September 3, at 10:30am at Holy Name Church, 2901 Fontenelle Blvd, Omaha. BURIAL: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mask required for all Services. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152 www.forestlawnomaha.com
