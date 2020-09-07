 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kern, Anthony Thomas "Tony"
0 entries

Kern, Anthony Thomas "Tony"

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Kern, Anthony Thomas "Tony" July 29, 1965 - August 23, 2020 On Sunday, August 23, 2020, he passed away at the age of 55. Tony was born on July 29, 1965 in Lewistown, PA to Robert and Charlotte (Stine) Kern. He graduated from Westside High School in Omaha in 1983 and has lived in the Minneapolis, MN area since the late 1990s. Tony had a huge, loving heart for family, friends, and animals especially his beloved cockatoo, Chloe. Tony was an avid photographer and enjoyed capturing special moments for friends, family, high school seniors, and wedding parties. At the time of his passing, he worked as a Maintenance Engineer at St. Andrews Catholic Church and School in Elk River, MN. Tony was a cherished member of the church family and school. He always had a smile on his face and was ready to lend a helping hand anywhere he could. Tony was preceded in death by his father, Robert; and his mother, Charlotte. He is survived by his brother, Kirby (Patricia) Kern; nephew, Trevor Kern; niece, Kelsey Kern; aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorials may be sent to Midwest Animal Rescue Services at (763) 503-4990 or https://www.midwestanimalrescue.org/. A virtual Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 12th, at 2pm Central Time. Please email Patricia Kern at patikern0213@cox.net for access information.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert