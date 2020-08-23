 Skip to main content
Kesting, Donald G. July 3, 1949 - April 24, 2020 MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday at 2pm at the 72nd Street Chapel, with VISITATION with the family one hour prior to Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for his grandchildren's college fund. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

