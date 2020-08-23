Kesting, Donald G. July 3, 1949 - April 24, 2020 MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday at 2pm at the 72nd Street Chapel, with VISITATION with the family one hour prior to Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for his grandchildren's college fund. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.