Kielion, Edwin James Jr. "Skip" "Skip" Edwin James Kielion, Jr. passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Brother, Father, Uncle, and Friend. Skip was a great conversationalist and story teller with an adventurous spirit. He is known as the "Sign guy" who helped hang the Mutual of Omaha Indian sign back in the day. He loved his friends, family, cooking, fishing and his dog. Family and Friends are invited to a Memorial Luncheon at the South Omaha American Legion at 1pm Saturday August 22nd, at 4830 S. 21st Street, Omaha.
