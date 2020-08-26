 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kitson, Judith J. (Avard)
0 entries

Kitson, Judith J. (Avard)

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Kitson, Judith J. (Avard)

Kitson, Judith J. (Avard) November 14, 1940 - August 23, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, George C.; parents, Jeanne and Richard Avard; and son, Kent Kitson. Survived by sons, Mark and Kurt (Kris); daughter, Beth Nelson (Tom); grandchildren: Cody Nelson (Mary), Ashley Williams (Austin), Kiley Nelson, Zach Nelson, Jack Kitson, Caitlin Kitson and Colin Kitson; two great-grandchildren, Lucas Williams and Cooper Williams; and brother, Richard Avard (Alice). VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, August 26th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 27th, 10:30am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or St. Paul's Lutheran Church. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the View Live Service button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Kitson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert