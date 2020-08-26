Kitson, Judith J. (Avard) November 14, 1940 - August 23, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, George C.; parents, Jeanne and Richard Avard; and son, Kent Kitson. Survived by sons, Mark and Kurt (Kris); daughter, Beth Nelson (Tom); grandchildren: Cody Nelson (Mary), Ashley Williams (Austin), Kiley Nelson, Zach Nelson, Jack Kitson, Caitlin Kitson and Colin Kitson; two great-grandchildren, Lucas Williams and Cooper Williams; and brother, Richard Avard (Alice). VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, August 26th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 27th, 10:30am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or St. Paul's Lutheran Church. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the View Live Service button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
