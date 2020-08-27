Kitson, Judith J. (Avard) November 14, 1940 - August 23, 2020 FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 27th, 10:30am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or St. Paul's Lutheran Church. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the View Live Service button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.