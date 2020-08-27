 Skip to main content
Kitson, Judith J. (Avard)
Kitson, Judith J. (Avard)

Kitson, Judith J. (Avard) November 14, 1940 - August 23, 2020 FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 27th, 10:30am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or St. Paul's Lutheran Church. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the View Live Service button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Kitson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

