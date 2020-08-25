Knezevich, Joseph Michael Age 73, of Council Bluffs, died August 21, 2020, at home. Michael was predeceased by his mother, Phyllis P. Knezevich; father, Joseph Knezevich; and brother, Robert R. Knezevich. He is survived by his sister, Jeannette Smith Schultz (Dan); nieces, Susan Schultz Waller (Chad); Sarah Schultz Sullivan (Jonathan); Jessica Knezevich Hatchell (Luke); nephew, Sean Knezevich; and sister-in-law, Sharon Knezevich. He also leaves great nephews, Grant Waller; Gavin Waller; Paul Sullivan and great niece, Campbell Sullivan. Michael graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1965; He spent a year at Montrose Community College in Montrose, Colorado, transferring to Minnesota Bible College in Minneapolis, to graduate with a Bachelor of Theology degree. While in high school, Michael was active in sports, lettering in football, basketball, and baseball for the Yellow Jackets. Michael's interests lead him into many different careers; from restaurant owner, real estate entrepreneur, and mental health counseling. He was an avid reader, accomplished at acoustic and steel guitars, a lover of history, and a world traveler. He frequented Central and South America, the Middle East, and Europe. He was a unique person who especially loved nothing more than to talk philosophy, psychology, travel, and ancient history. Although Michael always walked to a different drummer, he was, nevertheless, always approachable, and kind to a fault. He will be missed. No service is planned at this time.
