Krob, Delwan Keith July 11, 1930 - August 26, 2020 VISITATION: Saturday, 12-1pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.