Krug, David K. June 20, 1939 - August 10, 2020 Preceeded in death by wife, Joyce; parents, Gail and Clarence; brother, Maynord. Survived by sons: Karl, Papillion. Kurtis (Kimberly), Kittery, ME; grandchildren, Kolton and Kiley; sisters: Ruth Hudson, Centralia, WA; Charlotte Petty, Saint Simons Island, GA; Thelma Huffer, Atkins, IA. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-8pm, at Mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 10am, Trinity Lutheran Church Life Center, 520 W. Lincoln St., Papillion. Inurnment: Fairview Cemetery. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE (402) 339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
To plant a tree in memory of David Krug as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.