Kruml, Francis E. "Fritz"
Kruml, Francis E. "Fritz" January 11, 1933 - August 28, 2020 Age 87 of Lincoln. Fritz was born in St. Paul, NE to Frank and Marie (Mestecky) Kruml. He was a US Army Veteran and a former Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus in Oregon. Retired CPA. Survived by his siblings, Robert (Donna) Kruml of Lincoln, Sister Theresa Kruml of Iowa City, IA, Sister Georgia Jean Kruml of Louisville, KY, Cecilia "Cindy" Kruml of Lincoln; sister-in-law: Mary Kelly of Omaha; nephew, Ron (Carla) Kruml of Lincoln; great nephew, James; and many other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Fritz was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sara Rose "Sallie" Kruml. VIEWING 1-8pm Tuesday, family present 6:30-7:30 pm, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. ROSARY 9:30am Wednesday followed by a MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 735 S. 36th Street, Lincoln. Interment at 1:30pm Wednesday at Calvary Cemetery, 7710 West Center Road, Omaha, NE. Memorials to the Church for Mass Intentions, Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska or Carmelite Sisters. Link for Live Streaming or to leave a condolence please visit www.bmlfh.com. BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com

