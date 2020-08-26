Kuhns, Clifford C. Sr. July 26, 1929 - August 24, 2020 Korean War Veteran and Longtime Employee of Western Electric. Preceded in death by wife, Gloria; son, Clifford Kuhns Jr.; brother, Eugene Kuhns. Survived by children: Scott (Kelly) Kuhns, Nancy Pinhero, Vicki Zahner, Cindy (Carl) Driscoll; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren. Private Family Graveside Services: Fairview Cemetery. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
