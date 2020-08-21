Larsen, Elaine October 12, 1924 - August 17, 2020 Elaine Kathryn (Eichner) Larsen, 95 of Blair, passed away August 17, 2020. Survivors: two sons, Robert (Cheryl) Larsen of Fremont, NE and Larry Larsen of Blair, NE; five grandchildren. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, August 24, at 10am, with visitation one hour prior, beginning at 9am, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com
