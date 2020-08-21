 Skip to main content
Larsen, Elaine
Larsen, Elaine

Larsen, Elaine October 12, 1924 - August 17, 2020 Elaine Kathryn (Eichner) Larsen, 95 of Blair, passed away August 17, 2020. Survivors: two sons, Robert (Cheryl) Larsen of Fremont, NE and Larry Larsen of Blair, NE; five grandchildren. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, August 24, at 10am, with visitation one hour prior, beginning at 9am, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Larsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

