Larson, Darlow W. February 26, 1942 - August 19, 2020 Darlow was born in Emmetsburg, Iowa to Kenneth and Bessie (Hunt) Larson of Mallard, Iowa. He would tell everyone his unusual first name in Norwegian means "Slam Dunk Birdie shooting Great Stud Warrior." Darlow was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Janice; daughters: Kimberly (Jerry) Polsley and Stephanie (Patrick) Gibney of Omaha; grandchildren: Matthew (Yumi) Polsley of Japan, Kylee (Holly) Polsley of Virginia, Toree (Zach Duncan) Polsley of Omaha, Millee, Emmee and Kennedy Gibney of Omaha; great-grandchildren: Johnny and Aubree Polsley of Japan, Kaden Duncan of Omaha; and three brothers. Darlow retired after 30+ years at Union Pacific Railroad. SERVICES: 11am Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 5-7pm Monday, August 24, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Burial with military honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68104 www.forestlawnomaha.com
